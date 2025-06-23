Porwal win U-15 football title

In this thrilling match that went till the tie-breaker, both the teams could not score any goal till the stipulated time in the match. But, in the tie-breaker, Porwal Academy displayed outstanding performance and scored three goals. Farhan Ansari, Nehal Akhtar and Aon Mahudi scored goals while Amir Hamza missed. On the other hand, Soham Band, Samyak Birode and Nirbhay Bhange of Koradi Academy failed to score goals. The winning team awarded ₹5000 and a trophy

while the runner-up Koradi Academy was awarded Rs 3000 cash and trophy. NDFA president Haresh Vora, vice president Atmaram Pandey, secretary Iqbal Kashmiri, general secretary Stanley Gregory, Hemant Sahni, Dr. Kamal Ansari, A.B. Khan, Khalid Ansari, Ravi Francis, Ankush Bhadange and Mohammad Mubin were present during the prize distribution ceremony.

Individual Awards

Mohammad Ayan (Man of the Match, Porwal Academy): Himanshu Parshuramkar (Best Player of Runner-up Team, Koradi Academy), Soham Bund (Best Player of the Tournament, Koradi Academy), Junaid Alam (Best Goalkeeper, Porwal Academy), Humayil Sheikh (Best Defender, NDFA Academy) and Gaurang Jotia (Best Half, Nobel Academy).