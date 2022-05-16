Prachi bags silver in Tata Ultra Marathon

Nagpur, May16

Prachi Godbole, a talented national sprinter from the city achieved the second place in the Tata Ultra Marathon held at Lonavla

. Swati Panchbuddhe finished fourth whereas in the men's category Shailesh Gore achieved sixth place.

It took Prachi four hours and 18 minutes to cover the distance of 50 km. Renu Singh won the gold medalclocking four hours 12 minutes. Jyoti Gwate finished third with a time of 4 minutes 22 seconds. Swati Panchbuddhe clocked four hours and 27 minutes. . Prachi was awarded Rs 50,000 cash prize while Swati was awarded Rs 25,000 cash prize.

In the men's category, sprinter Shailesh Gore finished sixth with a time of 3 hours 53.42 seconds.He has become the first runner from Nagpur to win a cash prize in an ultra marathon. Shailesh was honored with a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Prachi is a player of Track Star Athletics Club and practices under the guidance of coach Ravindra Tong.