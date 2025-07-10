Prachi becomes international judge in acrobatic gymnastics

Prior to this achievement, Prachi had appeared for the National Level Judging Course held in Karnataka in June. After clearing the national exam, she was selected to participate in the International Judging Course. Demonstrating dedication and expertise, she passed the international exam as well.

In addition to her judging credentials, Prachi is an accomplished international gymnastics player and has previously served as a coach of the Indian gymnastics team. She is also the director of Phoenix Gymnastics Academy, Nagpur, and the head coach at Phoenix Gymnastics, Nagpur.

Following her success, she received warm congratulations and best wishes from several dignitaries and well-wishers, including the President of the Acrobatic Gymnastics Technical Committee Sumith M.R., president of Maharashtra Gymnastics Association Sanjay Shete, secretary of Maharashtra Gymnastics Association Dr. Makarand Joshi, deputy director ofsSports & DSO Pallavi Dhatrak , Maya Duble, President of Phoenix Gymnastics academy and secretary of Gymnastics Association Nagpur Purushottam Darvankar, . Nishant Patil, Dr. Pradeep Bibtear, Dr. Neeraj Khaty,Mukesh Ghyar, Dr. Shrikant Parkhi, and all her students.