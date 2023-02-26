Prachi, Nagraj win gold in Tata Ultra Marathon

Swati Panchbudhe achieved third place and secured bronze medal. Long distance runner Prachi Godbole participated in 50 km 18 to 44 years age category and completed the distance in 3.50.09 hours and won gold. Last year she took 4.18 hours to cover the same distance and had to be satisfied with silver. However, this year she succeeded in improving her performance. Swati clocked 4.15.13 hours to win bronze. Last year she finished fourth.

In the men's category, Nagraj Khursane of Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal clocked 3.14.28 hours to win gold. Vishal Kambire and Vrishabh Tiwaskar achieved second and third place respectively.

Prachi is a member of Track Star Athletics Club and is being trained under the guidance of Ravindra Tong.

An employee of Central Railway, Nagraj trained under the guidance of Anna Kane. President of Nagpur District Athletics Association Gurudeo Nagrale, secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, SJ Anthony, Umesh Naidu, Ramchandra wani, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Archana Kottewar and others have congratulated the athletes for their gold medal winning feat.