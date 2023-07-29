Pragatik girls U-17 champ

In the 25th minute Sakshi Vaidya scored the winning goal for Pragatik. Their opponents tried their best to level the score but in vain.

Earlier in the semis, Pragatik defeated DPS Kamptee 3-0. Thanks to Anjali Waghmare who struck twice in the 5th and 17th minutes. She was well supported by Sakshi who struck in the 20th minute.

In the second semi-final, BAM Ashti downed Jain International 2-1. Insarah Ahmed and Advita Kale scored one goal each for BVM. For Jain International, Siya Thakral scored the lonely goal.

In the boys section, title favourite MM Rabbani and Saraswati High School set up a title clash.

In the first semi-finl, Rabbani drubbed BVM Koradi 4-1. Thanks to Umar Mohammad who scored brace for Rabbani. He was well supported by Mohamamd Rizwan and Mohamaad Tameem who netted one goa each. For BVM, Aarav Godbole scored the solitary goal.

Saraswati High School thrashed K John's Saoner 5-0 to enter the final. Sangram scored two goals in 9th and 15th minutes. Mantosh (12th min), Lakshan Marvadi (17th min) and Akash b(25th min) were other scorers.

Results (U-14 boys)

St Joseph's Godhani beat Mt. Litera 2-1; K John's Saoner bt SOS Wanadongri 2-1; DPS Lava bt Narayana Vidyalaya Koradi 3-0; St Claret bt Indian Olympiad 3-0; Jain International bt BVM Koradi 2-0; DPS Mihan bt Pragatik.