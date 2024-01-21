Pragatik MV, Podar script victories

In the first match, Praagatik defeated Central India Public School (CIPS) by 27 runs. Batting first Pragatik scored 85 for five wickets in 10 overs. Captain and opening batsman Saquib Sheikh top scored with 21 in 21 balls with the help of one six and one boundary. Tilak Singh Thakur remained not out on 18. For CIPS, Rakshit Makheja (2 for 13) and Rudra Nilange (2 for 11) were the main wicket takers.

In reply, CIPS were all out for 60 in 9.5 overs. Their six batters were run out. Only Deep Patel (17) managed to cross the double digit. For Pragatik, Gajanan Khangar claimed three wickets for 7 runs. Saquib Sheikh of Pragatik Mahavidyalaya was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match, Podar International School pipped School of Scholars, Hudkeshwar by just four runs. Batting first Podar International scored 63 for six in 10 overs. Dnyaneshwar (23, 21b, 4x4) and Tejas Lingayat (12) were the main scorers. In reply, despite making a lot of efforts, SoS missed the target by four runs. They were restricted to 59 for seven in 10 overs. Yamini Wagh (16) and Aman Kumbhare (11 were the main scorers.

For Podar, Tejas Lingayat took two wickets for seven runs while Jay Khurge, Shiraz Hussain and Andav Kadu were chipped in with one wicket each. Tejas Lingayat of Podar International was declared man-of-the-match

Today's matches: Taywade Public School, Koradi vs Rahi Public School, Jaitala at 9.30 am; School of Scholars, Beltarodi vs Podar International Besa at 12.30 am