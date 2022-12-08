Prajakta clinches gold, Shadab silver in 5,000 m

As expected star athlete of the university Prajakta Godbole bagged a gold medal in women's 5,000 m race clocking 16.58.90 seconds. Prajakta Shinde of Shivaji University finished second and Jalgaon's Riknu Pawre achieved third place.

In the men's section, RTMU athlete Shadab Pathan clinched the silver medal. He clocked 14.54.70 seconds. Shivaji University's Sushant Jedhe won gold with a timing 14.48.80 seconds. Aurangabad's Rameshwar Munjal finished third.

In 4x100 m relay, Nagpur women won bronze. The team was represented by Sanika Mangar, Neha Dhobale, Sakshi Tambakhe and Nikita Sarate. In long jump, Unnatti Chilkewar secured the silver medal. In 400 m race, Sakshi Tambakhe won bronze.

Kho Kho, basketball teams in semis

RTMNU women kho kho and men's basketball teams entered the semi-finals. Women kho kho team in their fourth match got a walkover as the opponent Sanskrit University didn't turn up. in men's basketball, RTMNU drubbed solapur 41-06 to enter the semis.