Prajwal's all-round show in SJAN cricket

Batting first, Sakal piled up 201 for five in 20 overs. Baitule top scored with 63 whereas Prajwal contributed 38. Pratik Wairagade (36) also batted well. In reply, Tarun Bharat were bundled out for a poor total of 39. Harne bowled well and captured six wickets while Nilesh Doye got three.

Former national carrom player and LIC officer Naval Meshram distributed the man-of-the-match prize to Harne.

Today's fixture: Punyanagari vs Navbharat at 8.30 am at Vasant Nagar ground.