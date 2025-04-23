Pramod named for India hockey camp

of the 54 players for the Indian Hockey Senior National Coaching Camp slated to be held at Sports

Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from April 25 to 30, informs Comptroller

and Auditor General (CAG) office, New Delhi.

The 54-member core group will be pruned down to 40 by 30th April 2025 to make ne core group of senior

men for future coaching Camps and International tournaments.

Accountant General (Audit), Nagpur Dattaprasad Shirsat felicitated Parmod for his achievements and wished him best of luck for his future endeavors. Ms B. Manimozhi, Meghna Jain, Mangesh Tongo, Vinit Ghadge, Mangesh Dudulkar, ) and Anil Daral, AGRC hockey players and staff of A.G. (Audit) were present on the occasion.

Pramod's achievements

1. Played Junior Nationals at Bhopal in 2017

2. Played Junior Nationals at Aurangabad in 2018

3. Played South Africa Launch Tournament in 2019 and won Silver Medal.

4. Played Senior Nationals at Chennai in 2019.

5. Played All India Universities at Gwalior in 2019 and won Gold Medal.

6. Represented Varanasi Universities in 2018-19, 2019-20 and won Gold medal on both occasions.

7. Played Senior Nationals in Jhansi in 2020.

8. Played Khelo India Youth games in Assam in 2020 and won Silver medal.

9. Played Khelo India University at Bhuvaneshwar in 2020

10. Played 2nd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2022 held at New

Delhi.

11. Played 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023 held at

Bengaluru.

12. Played 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2024 held at Pune.

13. Was Silver Medalist in 15th Hockey India Senior National Championship held at Jhansi in April

2025

14. Represented the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Team (in 2022, 2023, 2024 & 2025) in all

A Grade Tournaments.