Pranay, Pradeep, Umesh clear mallakhamb exam

Mallakhamb Association at Hanuman Vyayam Prasark Mandal, Amravati.

Sukhdeve scored 89 per cent to emerge second topper in the State while Keche and Mohod got 77 and 66 per cent marks respectively. Now, all three are State-level referees. Sukhdeve is sports teacher at Nutan Bharat Vidyalaya, Abhyankar Nagar. He is also President of Royal Sports Club,Nandanwan.

Keche is Founder Presidentof Shaurya Sports Academy,Mahalaxmi Nagar. He is also Working President of Nagpur District Mallakhamb Association. Mohod is sports teacher at Jeevan Vikas Vidyalaya, Umred. Maharashtra Amateur Mallakhamb Association’sPresident and Secretary of Nagpur District Mallakhamb Association Rajabhau Adhikari and members of district body have congratulated the trio fortheir success.