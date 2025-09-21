Pratham bags rapid chess crown

In all 50 players including 30 ELO rated players participated in this tournament. Total seven rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,000 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament. The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane and assistant arbiter Dinesh Kokate

Final standings: . Pratham Gupta (6.5 28), 2 Aditya Kamlapurkar (6, 28), 3. Aarit Thakur ( 5.5, 31), 4. Ninad Warudkar (5.5, 24.5), 5. Yugant Ramteke (5, 30), 6 Vishwaditya Awasthi (5 ,29.5), 7 TM Kawadkar (5, 26), 8 Spandan Wahane ( 5, 26), 9 Rudra Dhole (5, 23), 10. Sabir Adnan (4.5, 29.5)