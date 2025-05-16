Pratigram U-13 football champ

In the 40th minute Rugved Boite found the net and gave 2-1 lead to Pratigram. Then they succeeded in maintaining the lead till the end. In the third place match, Koradi FC defeated Nobel Sports Academy 4-1 vie tie-breaker. Both the teams failed to break the deadlock during the regulation time. In tie-breaker, Ved Bagule, Arav Raut, Neel Ghothinel and Shourya Khandar scored the goals for the winners. For Nobel Sports, only Arha Salame succeeded in scoring the goal .

NDFA secretary Iqbal Kashrimi, Stanley Gregory, Eugene Norbat, Dr Kamil Ansari, Khalid Ansari, Aziz Ullah Khan and Javed Akhter graced the prize distribution function.