Pratik bags bronze in national grappling contest
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 24, 2025 22:15 IST2025-11-24T22:15:02+5:302025-11-24T22:15:02+5:30
Representing Maharashtra at the India level, Pratik delivered an impressive performance against strong competitors from across the country. A resident of Police Line Takli, near Katol Square in Nagpur, he has consistently showcased dedication and discipline in the sport, earning recognition as one of the promising athletes from the city. His achievement adds another milestone to Nagpur's growing presence in national-level sports.