Pre placement drive at SB Jain institute

Nagpur, March 31

The placement department of SB Jain Institute of Technology, Management and Research (autonomous) conducted a pre-placement drive. More than 160 students participate in the drive conducted by Bengaluru-based Triveni Turbine Limited.

A former student of the institute and senior engineer of Triveni Turbine Ashlesha Ade informed the participants about the company and the requirement for the selection in the placement drive. Various tests were organised on the occasion. The HOD Prof. Amit Tajne hoped that mechanical and engineering department students of the college will be selected by the company. Ashlesha Ok was felicitated on the occasion by the college. Prof. Himanshu Wagh, Prof. Sarvesh Biyani and others worked hard for the success of drive.