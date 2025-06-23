Pride of place to city's Krisha

.Vinay Joshi (BAI Referee) will be the chief referee of the tournament and he wil be assisted by Parbhat Kumbhar

and match control Kaustubh Dhupe.

Kashikar said, " Nagpur is set to host the opening state-level tournament of the Maharashtra Badminton Association’s 2025–26 calendar — marking the return of a major event to the city after a significant gap. Organised by the Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA), this tournament signifies a vibrant start to the new season. Adding to the excitement, NDBA will also host another prestigious event the Under-15 and Under-17 State Tournament, scheduled from August 8 to 14."

Kashikar further said, " In a historic first for Maharashtra badminton, an Open Draw Ceremony will be held on June 24, 2025 at 3:00 PM. This initiative aims to promote transparency and fairness in the tournament process, with players, parents, and coaches invited to attend and witness the draw live."

MLC Sandip Joshi will inaugurate the tournament at 11 am in the presence of MBA president Arun Lakhani, CMD of Diffusion Engineers Ltd Prashant Garg, MBA joint secretary Siddharth Patil and others.

Press Conference attended by NDBA tournament secretary Anant Apte, coaching secretary Madhavi Kashikar-Hedaoo, EC members Gurdeep Singh Arora and Neha Gosavi.

Seedings

U-19 boys singles:1. Aditya Tripathi (Pune), 2. Om Gavandi (Thane), 3. Malhar Ghadi (Palghar), 4. Aryan Birajdar (Thane) , 5. Arjun Birajdar (Thane), 6. Yashraj Kadam (Pune), 7. Dev Ruparelia (Palghar), 8. Vinay Patil, 9.

Ameya Naktode (Nagpur), 10. Yashwant Salokhe (Pune), 11. Ojas Joshi (Pune).

Girls single: 1. Krisha Soni (Nagpur), 2. Raksha Kandasamy (Raigad), 3. Isha Patil (Thane), 4. Pranali Wadar, 5

Yutika Chavan (Pune), 6. Vibha Patil (Kolhapur), 7. Nishika Gokhe (Nagpur) 8. Riddima Sarpate (Nagpur).

Boys doubles: 1. Arjun Birajdar - Aryan Birajdar (Thane), 2. Avadhut Kadam - Ojas Joshi (Pune), 3. Om Gavandi - Sanidhya Ekade (Thane), 4. Krishna Jasuja- Yashraj Kadam (Pune)

Girls doubles: 1. Shravani Walekar (Nashik)-Taarini Suri (Greater Mumbai), 2. Jidnyasa Chaudhari- Riddhima Sahrawat (Pune), 3. Hita Agrawal- Sia Waydande (Nashik), 4. Pranali Wadar (Sangli)-/ Shreya Rathod (Ahmednagar)

Mixed doubles :1. Sanidhya Ekade-Aditi Gawade (Thane), 2. Aditya Tripathi (Pune) - Krisha Soni (Nagpur), 3.

Krishna Jasuja - Juie Jadhav (Pune), 4. Chirayu Bhobu (Palghar)- Krishna Kakade (Nashik)