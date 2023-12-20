Priyadarshini J L Champions Trophy begins, First year win inaugural match

Principal of Priyadarshini College of Engineering Dr. Krishna Dhale, dean Dr. M.P. Singh, Dr. Abhay Shende, principal of Jyotiba Physical Education College Dr. Vijay Datarkar, Sameer Chitnavis, Prof. Manoj Ambadkar and others graced the inaugural function.

The inaugural match was played between Priyadarshini First Year and Priyadarshini Bhagwati, in which Priyadarshini First Year won the toss and decided to bat first. They set the target of 60 runs in 6 overs without losing any wicket. Seema scored 38 runs and Priyanka contributed 20 runs

In reply, due to the good bowling of Archana and Seema, Priyadarshini Bhagwati was able to score 34 runs in 6 overs losing 6 wickets and thus Priyadarshini First Year won the inaugural match. done