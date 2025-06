Priyanshu, Devesh, Shashank in SF

In the quarters, Dube defeated Rohan Singh 21-17, 21-15 whereas Devesh Jena broke onto the seat to overcome Sanidhya Rameshwar Khandare 22-20, 21-18. Kulal entered the semis defeating Akshad Vitonde 21-17, 21-6. The semi finals and finals will be played on Tuesday.

Results (All quarters)

Men's singles QF: Priyanshu Pramod Dube bt Rohan Singh 21-17, 21-15 ; Devesh Jena, bt Sanidhya Rameshwar Khandare, 22-20, 21-18 ; Shashank Rajesh Kulal bt . Akshad Vitonde 21-17, 21-6 .Mixed doubles QF: Gaurav Satyajit Rege and Nikkita John Joseph bt Mukesh Harishankar Tiwari and Aditi Deepak Mishra 21-2, 21-4 ; Piyush Vinod Makhe and Manisha Ashish Bhawatkar bt Saheb Kapoor and Anushka Chandragade 21-6, 21-13 ; Dipanshu Shukla and Krip Sharda Sajwan bt Arpit Shirish Deshmukh and Jahnavi Girish Borale walk over.U-19 boys singles QF: Ram Suraj Gajbe bt Vihan Nikhil Thakre 21-19, 23-21 ; Ayaan Tamhan bt Bhargav Akash Kamdi 21-9, 21-4 .

U-11 boys QF: Pradyumna Tejram Meshram bt Viraj Dhole 17-21, 21-16, 21-19; Virat Nakul Polakhare bt Abir Arindham Bhattacharya 21-11, 23-21 ; Riyansh Pankaj Lanjewar bt Prabhas Mangesh Chaudhary21-6, 21-9 ; Kartik Dipesh Naidu, , bt Mann Santosh Bokey 21-15 ,21-18 .