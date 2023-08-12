Pro VC Dudhe inspects synthetic track

The synthetic track of Nagpur University, which is celebrating its centenary year, is fully equipped and the work of beautifying the seats and other things in the track area as well as painting the area is currently going on. Dr Dudhe visited the track of Saturday. He also inspected the water recycling facility on the track, as well as the painting work in the area. He also inspected the newly constructed entrance and cement road work. He made some suggestions about the arrangement of flood lights on the track. The opening ceremony of the track will be held in the next few days. Director of the Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi informed about the entire work at this time. On behalf of Nagpur University, the first competition on the track will be organised in the coming season and the track will be opened for the players soon, Suryawanshi said.