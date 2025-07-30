Prog held to prevent drowning incidents

According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) report, nearly 100 people drown daily in India. Drowning is identified as the second leading cause of accidental deaths in the country. In light of this alarming statistic, the program focused on spreading awareness to prevent such tragedies.

Since 2021, World Drowning Prevention Day is observed on July 25th, as declared by the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is dedicated to global awareness on drowning prevention and the promotion of lifesaving skills.

Dr. Jaiprakash Duble, Director of the National Institute of Swimming and former joint director of sports, Government of Maharashtra, addressed the gathering. He elaborated on life-saving techniques and necessary precautions to reduce drowning deaths. He emphasized that when attempting to rescue a drowning person, the rescuer must ensure their own safety first, and then follow specific rescue methods to save the victim.

Dr. Duble also shared a thrilling personal experience of saving someone from drowning, narrated in the form of a story, which left a strong impact on the audience.

International open water swimmer and Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee Jayant Duble, conducted live water demonstrations off lifesaving skills and trained the participants on their practical application. He strongly advised against swimming in restricted waters and reiterated that one should never attempt to rescue another person without ensuring their own safety.

The event began with a welcome address by Prof. Vilas Shende, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prajakta Duble.