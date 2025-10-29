'Provide space to youths for practice '

The youth of Mankapur and its surrounding areas used to practice in Mankapur Sports Complex for physical eligibility for recruitment in government departments and other places, but due to the current development work going on in this premises, they are not able to practice. Due to this, the youth and their parents are worried about the practice of their children and keeping in mind the bright future of the youth, a memorandum was given to the district sports officer demanding to provide space for practice to the youth by leveling the parking ground in front of the sports complex. Bharatiya Janata Party Nagpur city vice president Manoj Kumar Singh, senior officials Prabhakar Thakre, Ashish Pali, Anant Jagneet, Shashikant Harde, Roshan Rahate, Naveen Jain and other officials appealed to solve the problem of the youths.