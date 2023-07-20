PSGI hold protest against imposition of KPI

Nagpur, Sept 29

Public Sector General Insurance (PSGI) Employees demonstrated during lunch hour before the Offices of Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) all over the country. The employees protested against the unilateral decision to impose Key Performance Indicator, KPI, for all employees.

General Insurance Employees All India Association, GIEAIA, has taken initiatives to hold nationwide protests to oppose the unilateral imposition of KPI, and appealed to all the trade Unions/associations and employees in the PSGI Companies to join the protest at the lunch hour demonstrations.

At Nagpur the Trade Unions and Associations namely GIEAIA, National Insurance Co. Officers Association, NICOA, United India Insurance Co. Officers Association, UIICOA, Bharatiya Vima Karmachari Sena, BVKS, All India General Insurance SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, AIGISC/STEWA, All India General Insurance SC/ST Employees Welfare Parishad, AIGISC/STEWP(J), General Insurance Pensioners Association, GIPA, jointly held the demonstrations before Regional Office of Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd., situated at Nelson Square, Koradi Road. They shouted slogans against unilateral implementation of KPI, against General Insurers (Public Sector) Association of India member Companies and Department of Financial Services, DFS. A meeting was organised after the demo.

Rajendra Saroj of NICOA in his address condemned unilateral implementation of KPI and assured that their organisation will support the struggles against KPI. Arun Kulkarni of GIPS said that managements of PSGI companies blindly follow directives of DFS, which will be harmful for the Companies. Swapnil Kohle of UIICOA said that higher management of GIPSA member companies agrees that they are not fully aware about KPI but they are going to implement it. He said that PSGI companies are testing units for KPI. Prashant Dixit of GIEAIA, said that KPI can be implemented for promotions and incentives schemes instead of directly linking it to the wages. Tthe agitation programmes will be continued and on Friday October 7 nationwide demonstrations will be held before the offices of United India Insurance Co. Ltd. s. For the success of demo efforts were taken by Chandrakant Deshpande, Ramuji Yadav, Deepak Gotmare, Vivek Bhalekar, Prakash Kanade, Omkar shende, Surendra Kamble, Pravin Kakde, Keshav Chincholkar, Kiran Bhosle and Raju Maraskolhe.