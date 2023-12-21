Public will become financially literate through app

CA Agarwal, who came to Nagpur to attend the seminar organised by ICAI, Nagpur Chapter on Thursday was talking to the media. He said that in the era of digitalisation, the institute has now started forensic audit so that wrong reporting can be avoided. For this, forensic accounting and investigation standards have been implemented from July 1. ICAI Central Council member CA Umesh Sharma, Nagpur Chapter president CA Sanjay Agarwal, vice president CA Akshay Gulhane, secretary Dinesh Rathi, treasurer CA Swarupa Vajhalwar, senior CA Zulfesh Shah, CA Jitan Saglani, CA Jaideep Shah etc. were present/

Crackdown on scams through UDI number

CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal said that the institute has started the concept of Unique Document Identification number for CA. This is helping in curbing scams worth crores of rupees. In this, a unique document identification number is issued when the CA documents are uploaded on the portal of the institute. Through this number, the general public will be able to know that those doing their work are really CAs and are doing the right work.

4 month certificate course from January

Ag\arwal said that ICAI has signed an MoU with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). In this, Rs 500 will be charged for preparing the necessary accounting staff for local bodies, Gram Panchayat, Municipal Corporation as well as MSMEs. A four month certificate course is being started from January. This will overcome the shortage of human resources.