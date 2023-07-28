Pulse Marathon on Aug 20

Addressing media persons Dr Shantanu Sengupta said the marathon will be held in four categories including 3-km fun runs, 5-km family run, 10-km and 16-km (endurance run). He said runners from all across Vidarbha will participate in the event and so far more then 500 runners have registered their names. 10-km and 16-km run will be timed using RFID timing chip. All participants will get a timing chip, timing certificate, dri-fit marathon T-shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments and complete route support. Top three finishers in men and women groups will be given prizes. Dr Sengupta said, "Regular exercise has proved to be beneficial for cardiovascular benefit. It is helpful in modulating the heart rate and it has been seen that keeping once heart rate between 70-80 beats/min is associated with better life expectancy".

For more details interested can contact on mobile no. 9923190925 from am to 6 pm only.

Race director Mitesh Rambhia, brand ambassador of marathon Ashish Agrawal and ultra runner Kalyani Satija were present at the press conference.

