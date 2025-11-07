Pulse Marathon on Nov 16

Runners from all across Vidarbha have registered for the marathon. Mre than 1000 runners have already registered for the marathon.

Commissioner of police Ravinder Singal has consented to be the chief guest for the event. Ironman and Comrades will be honoured on the occasion. Around 1200 people have been registered for the event.

All participants will get a timing chip, timing certificate, dri-fit Marathon T.shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments, and complete route support. Top three winners in each category will get cash prizes.