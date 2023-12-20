Puri-Samel duo wins thriller
In thriller that ended post midnight, Anil Puri & Sidharth Samel rose like a phoenix from first game down to triumph against Karan Kale & Karan Goenka. Puri and Samel lost first frame 51-60 but then they bounced back and went on to win 89- 74, 86-72.
In another match that ended in best of three frames Mahesh Mor and Jugal Kishor Maniyar recorded victory over Jaidev Menon and Mihir Shah 65- 49, 36-43 and 86-79