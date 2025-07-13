Purvi bags double crown in TT

Puirvi won the Under-15 and Under-175girls titles. In the Under-15 final, she defeated Sachi Mate 11-2, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7. Then she overcame Varda Kejgir 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7 to win Under-17 title. Karan Kashyap clinched Under-15 boys crown defeating Manas Sharma 11-6, 11-9, 12-10. In the Under-17 final, Purabsingh Renu turned the tables on Karan Kashyap 11-8,7-11,11-8,11-7.

Results (all finals)

U-15 girls: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Sachi Mate 11-2, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7; U-15 boys: Karan Kashyap bt Manas Sharma 11-6, 11-9, 12-10;U-17 girls: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Varda Kejgir 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7; U-17 boys: Purabsingh Renu bt Karan Kashyap 11-8,7-11,11-8,11-7, U-19 boys: Sarth Shastri bt Purabsing Renu 11-5,11-13,11-8,15-13, Women's: Harshali Deogade bt Vardha Kejgir 13-11,9-11,11-7,11-7; men's final: Jayesh Kulkarni bt. Rajat Thodaskar 11-7,5-11,11-5,11-5,16-14.