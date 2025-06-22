Purvi wins double crown, Varda, Jayesh also triumph,

In the Under-13 girls final Purvi defeated Sachi Mate 13-11, 11-9 in straight three games. She added another feather to her cap defeating Vidhi Kumre 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-2 in Under-17 final.

In the women's final, Varda Kejgir defeated Vidhi Kumre 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3 to win the title . In the men's final, Jayesh Kulkarni downed Vaibhav Rane 11-6, 8-11,11-7, 12-10, 11-8.

Other title winners in their respective categories include Ananya Kashyap, Reyansh Pendharkar, Purvi Kaur Renu, Karan Kashyap and Sarth Shastri. NDTTA president Deepak Dhote, President, MSTTA secretary Adv. Ashutosh P Potnis, director, Bhavans Mohta Vidya Mandir, Hinganghat Dr. Aashish Sarkar distributed the prizes whereas chief refere Deepak Kanetkar conducted the programme.

Results (all finals)

Under- 11 girls: Ananya Kashyap bt Karnika Singh 11-4, 11-5, U-11 boys: Reyansh Pendharkar bt Sarvadnya Gunjal

11-5, 6-11, 11-2, U-13 girls: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Sachi Mate 13-11, 11-9, U-13 boys: Karan Kashyap bt Laksh Chandak 11-6, 11-6, U-15 girls: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Vidhi Kumre 11-5, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11, 11-8, U-15 boys: Karan Kashyap bt Manas Sharma 11-8, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, U-17 girls: Purvi Kaur Renu bt Vidhi Kumre 11-9, 9-11, 11-8, 11-2, U-17 boys: Manas Sharma bt Karan Kashyap 14-12, 16-14, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, U-19 boys: Sarth Shastri bt Purab Singh Renu 11-9, 11-6, 11-4

women's : Varda Kejgir bt Vidhi Kumre 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 11-3, men's: Jayesh Kulkarni bt Vaibhav Rane11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8.