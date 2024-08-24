Rabbani bags twin football titles

In the Under-14 caegory, Rabbani blanked Indian Olympiad School 5-0. Thanks to Jamal who netted three goals in the victory. He was ably supported by Aman Athar and Farhan Ansari who scored one each.

In the Under-19 section, Rabbani blanked SK Porwal College 4-0. Mohammad Soban played an important role in the victory by scoring three goals. Alfhishan Kyat scored one and ensured big win for the team. Secretary of school Altaf-Ur-Rahim, headmaster Iftekhar Ahmad, deputy head master Masrur Ahmed, supervisor Sajid Ahmad Khan and all other teachers have congratulated the players and also appreciated the efforts of team coach Suhail Ahmad, Junaid Abrar and Akhtar Jamal.