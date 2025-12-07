Rabbani drub Friends 5-0

Rabbani continued their attacking intensity in the second half. Mohammad Rizwan added the fourth goal in the 66th minute before Mohammad Moiz sealed the emphatic victory with a clinical strike in the 75th minute.

Rabbani Club players Anas Akhtar (13th min) and Mohammad Gulam (38th min) were booked during the match.

For Friends Sports Academy, Geet Harankheda (20th min) and Rohan Gaigole (38th min) received yellow cards.

Rabbani’s convincing win strengthened their position in the tournament, while Friends Sports Academy struggled to match the pace and precision of their opponents.

KGN Academy pio Rahul Brothers 5-2

KGN Academy registered an impressive 5–2 victory over Rahul Brothers in the JSW NDFA Super Division Football Championship, powered by a stunning five-goal performance from Mohammad Azhar.

Azhar was unstoppable throughout the match, scoring in the 6th, 11th, 25th, 43rd, and 51st minutes, completing a rare five-goal haul and putting KGN Academy in complete control.

Rahul Brothers managed to pull two goals back in the second half through Mohammad Avez Sheikh (57th min) and Alex Fernandes (84th min), but the deficit remained too large to overcome.

KGN Academy players Mohammad Arsalan (78th min), Mohammad Shahid (79th min), and Sheikh Abu Sakran (82nd min) were shown yellow cards. For Rahul Brothers, Lazarus Anthony was booked in the 24th minute. Shantanu Samdure received yellow cards in the 48th and 73rd minutes, resulting in a red card and reducing his team to ten men.