Rabbani emerge divisional champ

In the final, Rabbani defeated SFS School 1-0. Both the teams played well right from the begining. Mohammad Asjad scored the winning foal for Rabbani. Mohammad Faizan displayed outstanding performance throughout the tournament and played an important role in the team's victory.

Vice president of the school Mohammad Alfar-Ur-Rahim, secretary Altaf-Ur-Rehim, joint secretary Jamil Ahmed, headmaster Iftekhar Ahmad, deputy HM Masrur Ahmad, supervisor Sajid Ahmad and others have congratulated the team members. Akhtar Jamal was the team coach whereas Suhail Ahmad was the manager.