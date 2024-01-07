Rabbani hold TN Police to 1-1 draw
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 7, 2024 10:20 PM2024-01-07T22:20:02+5:302024-01-07T22:20:02+5:30
With three minutes remaining for the break, Rabbani took the lead in the 42nd minute when Rizwan strruck on a free kick out of the 'D' area.
After a change of ends, Ramesh Pandiam equalised the score converting penalty kick in the 76th minute. In the remaining time both the teams tried their best to level the score but in vain.
