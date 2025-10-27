Rabbani to take on Young Muslim in opener

The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs1,25,000 whereas the runners-up will get Rs75,000. The player of the tournament will be awarded Rs 35,000. Vora said this year NDFA has made registration of the club with charity commissioner office mandatory. He also said in case of injury during the tournament the NDFA will give he medical assistance to the player. Vora further informed that the NDFA will conduct the youth tournaments in Under-13, under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 categories among the academies. So far 20 academies are registered with NDFA.

JSW GM (operation) Vinod Verma, AGM Rinku Singh AGM, senior manager Dilip Gajbhiye, CSR head Praney Patil , NDFAvice-president Atmaram Pande, secretary IqbalKashmiri, general secretary Stanley Gregory, Kamil Ansari, Mohammad Mubin and ohers were present at the press conference.