Rabbani U-15 football champs

In the final played at SFS College ground, Rabbani's players maintained their dominance from the beginning and became the champion by defeating DPS, Kamptee 1-0, thanks to Mohammad Rehan's goal in the 13th minute.

In the same category, Jain International defeated Ira International 4-3 in the third place match which went to a tiebreaker. Besides, in the first semi-final of the Under-17 rural boys, Bhavans Ashti defeated Army Public School 5-4 in a tiebreaker to enter the final. In the second semi-final which went to a tiebreaker, DPS, Lava won 4-2 over DPS, Mihan.

Pragyaati girls triumph

Earlier, in the final match of Under-17 rural girls played on Friday, Pragatik Mahavidyalaya was successful in defeating Vidya Mandir, Koradi 5-4 in the tiebreaker. The score of both the teams remained 0-0 till the stipulated time. In the tiebreaker, Tanushka Mate, Aashiya Ansari, Vasudha Dhakate, Nandini Patil and Mona Shahu of Pragatik Mahavidyalaya scored goals. In the hardline match played for the same category, DPS, MIHAN defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, Besa 1-0 with the help of Adhya Lekudkar's goal scored in the 13th minute and secured the third position.