Rahul Brothers beat Eagle Club 2-1

Initially, Eagle were leading by 1-0. Thanks to Gaurav Bagde who netted an excellent goal to put his team ahead. After facing goal, Rahul Brothers forwards too launched a series of attacks. As a result during an injury time of the first half, Chris Joseph equalised the score.

In the second half both the teams had an equal ball possession. When it appeared that the match would end in 1-1 draw, Aman Tamaskar netted a sensational goal in the 86th minute to notch up the victory for Rahul Brothers.

During the proceedings, match referee cautioned Noel Hillary (21st min) and

Aman Tamaskar (53rd min) of Rahul Brothers for their rough tackle. Sufiyan and Krish Yadav of Eagle were also warned.