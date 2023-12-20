Rahul Brothers pip Nagpur City 3-2

In the tenth minute, Aman Tamaskar headed the goal on the pass of Allan for Rahul Brothers. Two minutes later Allan found the net on the right wing cross of Aman.

In the 18th minute, Nagpur City succeeded in reducing the deficit when Hashir Sheikh scored a spectacular header on the cross of Shakran Ansari. With few moments remaining for the break, Anthony once again struck on the cross of Abhay.

In the 57th minute, Qureshi scored second an easy goal for Nagpur City on the pass of Mohsin. However, in the remaining time Rahul Brothers succeeded in maintaining the lead and as a result walked away with narrow vicotry.

During the proceedings, Nagpur City was reduced to ten when Abhay Khadse was shown second yellow card for his rough tackle.