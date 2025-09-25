Rains play spoilsport on Day 1

Due to inclement weather, only 34 overs were possible in the match between Bapuna XI and Maharashtra CA at the VCA Civil Lines Stadium. Put into bat, Bapuna XI lost three early wickets and were 23/3 at one stage before opener Prabhal Choukhande and skipper Varun Bisht added 93 runs for the fourth wicket before the latter fell for 67. Prabhal (61) and Vishesh Tiwari (23) took the score to 164/4 when play ended for the day.

In the day’s other match, between Dinshaw XI and Kerala CA at the DY Patil School Ground, no play was possible on the opening day due to wet ground conditions.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Parheez Gimi, President of Bapuna Group of Companies, at the VCA’s Civil Lines Stadium on Thursday. Also present on the occasion were VCAsecretary Sanjay Badkas, joint secretary Gautam Kale as well as host of other VCA officials.

In his inaugural address, Gimi welcomed the players and support staff and wished them good luck. This year the tournament is being played between U-23 Men's teams in a 'Two-Day' format, with BCCI playing conditions. The tournament features two local and three outstation teams.