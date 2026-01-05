Raisoni's TEDxCivilLines 2026 tomorrow

Centered around the theme “Ideas: Imagination to Innovation,” TEDxCivilLines 2026 will explore how imaginative thinking can be transformed into impactful action across diverse fields such as education, science, healthcare, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and culture.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of speakers including Dr. Uday Govindrao Bodhankar, Dr. Sachin A. Mandavgane, Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Dr. Radha Munje, Hrishikesh Karmarkar, Anupama Gadkari, Bimla Deoskar, and Dr. Ajinkya Ravindra Kottawar, who will share powerful insights, ideas, and real-world experiences.

*TEDxCivilLines 2026* promises a day of thought-provoking talks and meaningful conversations aimed at inspiring innovation and positive change, further positioning Nagpur as an emerging hub of ideas worth spreading. Entry is free for the event.