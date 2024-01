Raj, Shivani triumph in judo

The competition was organised in Under-12, Under-15 and Under-19 categories and cash prizes were given to the first three winners in each category.

Results

U-19 boys below 45 kg: Bhavesh Yerapi , Aniket Kore, Himanshu Pal, 50 kg: Prathmesh Lakshani, Sanket Sawarkar, Tarun Choudhary, 55 kg: Harsh Paunikar, Tejas Barwad, Rohit Sugar, 60 kg: Sabir Chouhan, Sarang Sahare, Avinash Dangre, 66 kg: Sagar Jadhav, Yash Dhote, Sudhanshu, 68 kg: Raj Nandwanshi, Abhishek Dhone, Ved Bundel.

U-19 girls below 40 kg: Nandini Pal, Lina Kharsesagar, Vaishnavi Pande, 44 kg: Shweta Dangre, Sakshi Kamble, Siddhi Dharmik, 49 kg: Dnyaneshwari Selakar, Surabhi Gawhane, Sanksruti Shingne. 55 kg: Disha Khare, Vaishnavi Mudhalkar, Bhagyashree Chavan, 57 kg: Shivani Kapse, Arushi Suryawanshi, Mrudula Vaidya.