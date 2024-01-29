Rajendra Hs win U-15 trophy

Batting first after winning the toss Rajendra HS finished with 255/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Saish Bhise top-scored with 63, while Randitya Singh (49) and Krish Sonkusre (43) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Openers Rajveer Singh (31) and Shlok Lonare (43) gave Aspire International School a fine start by adding 66 runs in 13.5 overs before the former fell. Skipper Kashyap Patsakar kept up the tempo with a fine 40, but he received little support from the middle and lower order batsmen. They were all out for 186 with Mihir Deshpande claiming 3 wickets for 37 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

Rajendra HS 255/8 in 50 overs (Saish Bhise 63, Randitya Singh 49, Krish Sonkusre 43; Abhiman Singh 3/32)

Aspire International School 186 all out in 43.2 overs (Shlok Lonare 43, Kashyap Pataskar 40; Mihir Deshpande 3/37, Nirvesh Potey 2/14)

Result: Rajendra High School won by 69 runs