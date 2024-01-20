Ramteke slams ton as DPS win

Nagpur

Riding on opening batter Rohit Ramteke's century, Delhi Public School (DPS) Kamptee road drubbed Rahi Public School by a huge margin of 170 runs in Lokmat Campus Club and IIT Point presents Campus Club Premier League Cricket Championship for boys and girls organised in association with MKH Sancheti Public School and DY Patil Sports Academy, Nagpur on Saturday.

Batting first DPS piled up a huge total of 192 without losing any wicket in 15 overs. Thanks to Rohit Ramteke who slammed unbeaten 105 in 51 balls hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes. Manoj Raheja ably supported him and scored 56 not out in 50 balls with the help of eight boundaries and one six.

In reply, Rahi Public School were bowled out for a paltry 22 in 8.4 overs. Not a single batter managed to cross the double digit. For DPS, Manoj Raheja (3 for 16) was the main wicket-taker. Gaurav Bishnoi and Parth Ojha also bowled well and captured two wickets each.

Earlier director of IIT Point Amit Jichkar and director of MKH Sancheti Public School Amit Yenurkar inaugurated the tournament in the presence of principal of DY Patil International School Kiran Kombe, managing director of the academy Sajal Jain, AVP and sports head of Lokmat Media Mateen Khan, former Ranji cricketer and founder director of the academy Baburao Yadav and others.

Today's matches: Pragatik Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Koradi vs Central India Public School, Kapsi 9.30 a.m.; Podar International School Godhni vs School of Scholars, Hudkeshwar Road at 12.30 pm.