Ramtek’s Kalyani is Vidarbha Kesari

In the 62-76kg weight category of senior women’s final, Kalyani – representing Nagpur Rural -- pipped Gauri Dhote of Amravati in three rounds to win the gold medal and earn the title of Vidarbha Kesari. She was richer by Rs 21,000 and a glittering trophy. Chandrapur’s Nandini Thapa won the bronze medal.

Last year Akansha Choudhari won the Vidarbha Kesari title. Ramtek’s Kalyani is being trained by Ishwar Meshram and Nilesh Damaye.

In the above 74kg men’s final, Washim’s Vijay Shinde defeated Shoaib Abdul from Amravati to clinch the gold.