Ranbir to participate in nationals

This impressive showing reflects Ranveer’s commitment and hard work. His success at the zonal level has now proved the way for him to represent at the national competition held in Rohtak‚Haryana from September 17 to 21. As he prepares for this next challenge under Pravin Doshiya‚Vivek Ambhone‚RavindraTtong‚Nishant Raut and Vilas Solanki, his local community and school extend their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for even greater achievements ahead.