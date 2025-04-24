Raunak shines as Vid win on first innings lead
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 24, 2025 22:35 IST2025-04-24T22:35:02+5:302025-04-24T22:35:02+5:30
After struggling in the first session on the final day today, Vidarbha bowlers came into their own and picked up nine wickets for 78 runs as Chhattisgarh collapsed. Raunak Hedau (3/16), Sparsh Dhanvajir (3/37), Hiren Trivedi (2/17) and Manav Wakode (2/46) shared the wickets. Raunak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show.
BRIEF SCORES
Vidarbha U-14 1st innings 249 all out in 78.3 overs (Nagesh Umale 39, Manav Wakode 22, Samarth Nathani 64, Raunak Hedau 60; Sujal Dewangan 4/58)
Chhattisgarh U-14 1st innings 228 all out in 75.2 overs (Yuvraj Yadav 76, Anshuman Thakur 45, Ankush Yadav 39; Raunak Hedau 3/16, Sparsh Dhanvajir 3/37, Hiren Trivedi 2/17, Manav Wakode 2/46)
Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha won on 1st innings lead
Points: Vidarbha 3, Chhattisgarh 1Open in app