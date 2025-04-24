Raunak shines as Vid win on first innings lead

After struggling in the first session on the final day today, Vidarbha bowlers came into their own and picked up nine wickets for 78 runs as Chhattisgarh collapsed. Raunak Hedau (3/16), Sparsh Dhanvajir (3/37), Hiren Trivedi (2/17) and Manav Wakode (2/46) shared the wickets. Raunak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round show.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha U-14 1st innings 249 all out in 78.3 overs (Nagesh Umale 39, Manav Wakode 22, Samarth Nathani 64, Raunak Hedau 60; Sujal Dewangan 4/58)

Chhattisgarh U-14 1st innings 228 all out in 75.2 overs (Yuvraj Yadav 76, Anshuman Thakur 45, Ankush Yadav 39; Raunak Hedau 3/16, Sparsh Dhanvajir 3/37, Hiren Trivedi 2/17, Manav Wakode 2/46)

Result: Match drawn; Vidarbha won on 1st innings lead

Points: Vidarbha 3, Chhattisgarh 1