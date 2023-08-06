Raut retains twin carrom titles

In the men's singles final Raut defeated Vijay Thakur of PTI Digital while in doubles Raut and Vinod Suryawanshi ousted the pair of Bhimrao Lonare and Subhash Sharma of IBM TV 9.

The Hitavada's Nasim Sheikh finished third in men's singles event while Vijay Thakur-Girish Thakre pair took the third spot in men's doubles.

Prizes were distributed by secretary, Patrakar Club of Nagpur Bramhashankar Tripathi.

SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur, secretry Paritosh Pramanik, treasurer Nilesh Deshpande, conveneor Charudutta Kahu were present on the dais.

Anupam Soni, Kshitij Udar, Dilip Ramteke, Deep Sudhakar were also present.

Naresh Shelke conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.

Results:

Men's Single final: Kunal Raut bt Vijay Thakur 25-6, 25-7. Third place: Nasim Sheikh bt Sandeep Gadge 25-0.

Doubles final: Kunal Raut-Vinod Suryawanshi bt Bhimrao Lonare-Subhash Sharma 25-6.

Doubles third place: Vijay Thakur/Girish Thakre bt Paritosh Pramanik-Nasim Sheikh 23-11.