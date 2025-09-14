RBI 'D' regain carrom crown

Abdul Sagir(RBI) won the men's singles title for record 22nd times. He defeated second seed Avinash Rawani of PNB.

In the team final, Sageer defeated Mangesh Godbole 8-25, 25-04, 25-15. In the second single, RBI's Harish Hedaoo(RBI got the better of Avinash Ravani (PNB) 21-19, 17-15. Then Nikhil Dhawale (RBI 'D') defeated Sanjay Lonare (PNB) 25-10,25-0.

In the men's singles final, Abdul Sagir drubbed Avinash Ravani (PNB) 25-0, 25-11 in a one-sided affair. In the women's final, Anagha Moharir defeated Bhagyashri Rudrakar 16-0, 23-4.

Results

Men's singles QF: Abdul Sagir(RBI) bt Ravi Kumar (SBI) 25-4, 25-0; . Mangesh Godbole (PNB) bt Anil Mandavkar (BOB) 25-8, 20-6; A.B.Roka (SBI) bt Harish Hedau(RBI) 24-7, 23-9; Avinash Rawani (PNB) bt. Nikhil Dhawale (RBI) 25-2, 25-8

Semis: Abdul Sagir(RBI) bt Mangesh Godbole 25-5, 25-0; Avinash Ravani (PNB) bt A.B. Roka S(BI) 25-2, 25-19

Women's singles QF: Anagha Moharir (RBI) bt Poonam Yelke (BOM) 22/4; Snehal Wankhede (BOI) bt Sushama Gajbhiye (UBI)25-00

Semis: Anagha Moharir (RBI) bt Snehal Wankhede (BOI) 25-0, 21-0; Bhagyashri Rudrakar (UBI) bt Jayashri Khapre (UBI) 19-0, 13-0

Siddhartha Narnaware was the chief referee of the tournament and he was assisted by Manohar Wankhede.

Mangesh Puranik, Ashwin Anjankar, Tribhovan Meshram, Prafulla Nandedkar, Pravin Gurung, worked hard for the successful conduction of the tournament.