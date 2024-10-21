RBI win T20 cricket title

RBI won the finals of the by beating Bank of India by six wickets. A total of six banks participated in the tournament, including RBI Nagpur, Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), Bank of India (BOI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), State Bank of India (SBI), and UCO Bank. Earllier the tournament was inaugurated by Regional Director of RBI Nagpur Shri Sachin Shende. Manish Dosi from RBI was adjudged player of the final match for his 59 not out and excellent captaincy. Sanket Asare from Bank of Maharashtra was declared best all- rounder, Piyush Telrandhe from RBI was adjudged best batsman of the tournament for his 119 runs in two matches with strike rate of 167 and for scoring 109 runs in 60 balls against Bank of Maharashtra. Neeraj Gawande was declared best bowler of the tournament for his five wickets in tournament. Prizes were distributed by Chief General Manager RBI Nagpur Sujata Lal and others.