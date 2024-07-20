RBI's Malvika bags women's singles crown

In the final, she made a light work of Leena Dhapre of LIC 21-7, 21-5. Earlier in the semis, Malvika eliminated Laa Yajum 21-9, 21-10. in the quarterfinal she recorded 21-5, 21-3 victory over Rani Singh who retired in the second game.

Another RBI shuttler Rasika Raje won women doubles crown. Pairing with Shree Krishna Priya K she defeated Hena Das Mohita Sahdev Gill 21-14, 21-11. Earlier in the semis, Rasika and Sree Krishna Priya K defeated Shraddha Srivastava, Varada Dixit pair 21-5, 21-7.

RBI qualify for senior nationals

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) booked their berth in this year's Senior National Badmiton Championship (Team Event) as they emerged as champions in the All India Inter-Institutional Badminton Championship, organised by Chhatisgarh Badminton Association under the auspice of Badminton Association of India, at Sportz Badminton Arena in Raipur.

Having star players Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George and Malvika Bansod in it's squad, Promising RBI Team ousted ESIC 3-0 in final of men's team event while in women’s team final RBI ousted LIC 3-0 in the finals.

It is pertinent to mention that city's three shuttlers Malvika Bansod, Rasika Raje and Pranav Lokhande were part of RBI team.