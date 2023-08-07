Record entries for State ranking TT tourney

As many as five Nagpur players have been figured among the seeded players. They are Jennifer Varghese (top seed in U-19 and U-17 girls), Ikshita Umate(3rd in U-17 girls), Karan Kashyap (fourth in U-11 boys) and Purvi Renu (6th in U-11 girls). Around 175 Nagpur paddlers will participate in the tournament. The tournament will be played on eight table and 25 referees will officiate it.

Potnis said on August 12 and 13 men's singles, women's singles and under-19 boys and girls singles events will be organised followed by other events from August 14 onwards.

International referee Mangesh Mopkar will be the chief referee of the tournament and he will be assisted by Deepak Kanetkar.

Vijay Naik, Mangesh Mopkar, vice president of NBDTTA Shekhar Tongo, MP Kamble and Deepak Kanetkar were present at the press conference.

Equal prize money

On the lines of BCCI and ICC, the MSTTA has also introduced equal prize money and the men and women paddlers. " The total prize money for the tournament is around Rs 2.50 lakh and men and women will get equal prize money from this season. Apart from it there will be attractive trophies, informs Adv. Potnis.