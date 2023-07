Rege, Deshmukh bag double crown

In the men's singles final, Rege defeated Animesh Ghate 21-18, 21-6 to win the crown. Then in doubles, Rege pairing with Hriday Deshmukh overcame Gaurav Mithe and Sourabh Kerhalkar 21-16, 21-12 to add another feather to his cap. Hriday Deshmukh who already won the men's doubles title emerged winner in mixed doubles also . Pairing with Rasika Raje he overcame second seeded Sourabh Kerhalkar and Pinak Rokde duo 15-21, 21-14, 21-16.

Swanand Gotmare, Zridaan Singh-Zeeshan Khan, Sparsh Kawale, Ditisha Somkuwar, Arjun Khandekar- Arnav Palshikar, Dharaa Bhandari-Fizza Akbani, Ameya Naktode, Ridheema Sarpate and Krisha Soni also emerged winners in their respective categories.

Hod of physical education of DNC Dr Devendra Wankhede , NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, vice-president Shriram Purohit, joint secretary Bhavna Aagrey, EC member Gurdeep Singh Arora and Uddhav Thaokar along with chief referee Aditya Galande graced the prize distribution function.

ResultsMen's singles final: Gaurav Rege bt Animesh Ghate 21-18, 21-6 ; men's doubles final: Gaurav Rege and Hriday Deshmukh bt Gaurav Mithe and Sourabh Kerhalkar 21-16, 21-12;

mixed doubles final: Hriday Deshmukh and Rasika Raje bt Sourabh Kerhalkar and Pinak Rokde (2)15-21, 21-14, 21-16 ; U-11 boys final: Swanand Gotmare bt Avinash Khiratkar 21-12, 21-15 ; U-13 boys final: Zridaan Singh and Zeeshan Khan bt Maurya Khandelwal and Mayank Rajput 12-21, 22-20, 21-16 ; U-15 boys final: Sparsh Kawale bt Shaurya Kumar (1) 21-19, 19-21, 21-14 ; U15 girls final: Ditisha Somkuwar bt Fizza Akbani 21-23, 21-18, 21-14 , U-15 boys doubles final: Arjun Khandekar and Arnav Palshikar (2) bt Aarav Thakre and Sairaj Nayse 21-15, 21-13 .

U-15 girls doubles: Dharaa Bhandari and Fizza Akbani bt Anushka Chandragade and Grishma Kaishalwar, , 20-22 21-5 21-14 ; U-17 boys final: Ameya Naktode bt Rutva Sajwan (1) 21-13, 21-12 . U-17 girls final: Ridheema Sarpate bt Nishika Gokhe (1) 21-19, 19-21, 21-14; U-19 boys singles: Devesh Jena bt Chunharmeet Sokhi 21-19, 21-14 ; U-19 girls singles final: Krisha Soni bt Shourya Madavi 21-12, 21-14l U-35 mixed doubles: Piyush Makhe and Anjali Kale bt Pinaki Mukherjee and Swati Khandekar 18-21, 21-14, 21-12; Mens singles 45: Pinaki Mukherjee bt Homiyar Dumasia (1) 21-18, 22-20 ; men's doubles 45: Ashish Khedikar and Jayendra Dhole bt Homiyar Dumasia and Pinaki Mukherjee 14-21, 21-13, 21-14 .