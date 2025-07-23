Rehman guides Rabbani to victory

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Rabbani School defeated SFS High School (Municipality) 2-0, while MGB Public School defeated Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School, Chandrapur 1-0. In the match for the third place, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School overcame SFS High School 3-2 in the tiebreaker. The score in the stipulated time was 1-1. SFS's D. Kritharth gave the team the lead in the 5th minute, which was equalized by Bipul Halder in the 12th minute. Pritam Paul, K. Das and Sagar Day scored the winning goals in the tiebreaker. Sports officer Anil Borwar, Principal Mohammad Mubin, Arthur Caleb, Rabbani's coach Sohail Ansari and manager Akhtar Jamal were present on this occasion.